The Conversation: Thursday, November 9th, 2017

Water Quality Testing Expands to South Maui: Dana Reed; Ida May Pope: Sandra Bonura; Diversity Lottery: John Egan

Water Quality Testing Expands to South Maui: Dana Reed

Water quality in Hawaii is everyone’s concern, and a group of environmental scientists on Maui has initiated a volunteer-based water quality testing project called Hui O Ka Wai Ola.

Ida May Pope: Sandra Bonura

Ida May Pope was well known to her contemporaries in late nineteenth-century Hawaii as the first principal of the Camera School for Girls and a close friend of the Monarch. She’s the subject of Sandra Bonura’s, Light in the Queen’s Garden.

Civil Beat Reality Check

No one can say how much potential tax revenue is lost as illegal vacation rentals flourish in Hawaii, but the Governor’s current effort to negotiate an agreement with AirB&B is drawing fire for its apparent secrecy and stakeholders are asking what’s in the deal.

Diversity Lottery: John Egan

President  Trump was quick to turn his response to the Hallowe’en terror attack in New York City into an attack on the so-called “diversity lottery” visa program.  We asked John Egan, immigration attorney, for his perspective

Devised Theatre: Lanaly Cabalo

“Devised Theater,” or “collaborative Creation,” is a reaction to tradition that is seen as a way to open up a production to incorporate a variety of perspectives. Lanaly Cabalo is St.Andrew's Schools' new drama director; she and her students are putting on a play this weekend called "Connected" that’s the result of collective effort.

