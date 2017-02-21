The Conversation: Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

Related Program: 
Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

Sanctuary Churches in Hawaii; Looking to the Past in Agriculture; Students Learn Studio Music Production

Faith leaders across the country are preparing to defy federal immigration authorities. Hawaii is no exception.
Faith Leaders Providing Sanctuary for Illegal Immigrants: David Gierlach 

There is no debate in Reverend David Gierlach's mind that it his duty to assist those in need, regardless of immigration status.
Today we woke to the news that the Department of Homeland Security had released deportation rules derived from President Trump’s executive orders on immigration. They change the enforcement priorities and include the removal of undocumented people convicted of a crime, and not just serious crimes. Congregations around North America from many faiths are promoting a sanctuary movement. So what about Hawaii? While there has been talk, are Hawaii congregations talking any action on behalf of illegals here?

Mahele Natural Farm Hana: Seth Raabe

Mahele Farm is introducing young people to ancient farming practices which often defy modern practices.
As more and more young people turn to agriculture, they are looking back in time at farming methods from long ago, turning away from so-called “modern” farming methods in favor of well-tested methods that had been neglected down through the years. Seth Raabe, farm manager of Mahele Farm in Hāna, a community farm in east Maui, is certified in Korean Natural Farming.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Legislative Survival

Whale entanglements are down this season from previous years.
A group of scientists says whales can coexist with humans, including fishermen and tourists. The increased odds rely on vigilance...Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

Studio Music Classes: Jeremy Lawi

Mid-Pacific Institute's Studio Music program opens up a new avenue for kids to dive into music.
The skills of the recording studio musician were once confined to a highly specialized few, mostly based in large cities. But that was before professional-quality sound recording was brought to within nearly everyone’s reach. You don’t need much more than a laptop these days to get a “studio” sound, but acquiring the skills the studio demands, that’s another story.

