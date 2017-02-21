The Conversation: Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

Sanctuary Churches in Hawaii; Looking to the Past in Agriculture; Students Learn Studio Music Production

Full Show

Faith Leaders Providing Sanctuary for Illegal Immigrants: David Gierlach

David Gierlach

Today we woke to the news that the Department of Homeland Security had released deportation rules derived from President Trump’s executive orders on immigration. They change the enforcement priorities and include the removal of undocumented people convicted of a crime, and not just serious crimes. Congregations around North America from many faiths are promoting a sanctuary movement. So what about Hawaii? While there has been talk, are Hawaii congregations talking any action on behalf of illegals here?

Intro Music: Comfort's A Killer by PAPA

Outro Music: Laka by Emapea

Mahele Natural Farm Hana: Seth Raabe

Seth Raabe

As more and more young people turn to agriculture, they are looking back in time at farming methods from long ago, turning away from so-called “modern” farming methods in favor of well-tested methods that had been neglected down through the years. Seth Raabe, farm manager of Mahele Farm in Hāna, a community farm in east Maui, is certified in Korean Natural Farming.

Intro Music: Global by Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears

Civil Beat Reality Check: Legislative Survival

Chad Blair

A group of scientists says whales can coexist with humans, including fishermen and tourists. The increased odds rely on vigilance...Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

Intro Music: You'll Never Know by The Redwalls

Studio Music Classes: Jeremy Lawi

Jeremy Lawi

The skills of the recording studio musician were once confined to a highly specialized few, mostly based in large cities. But that was before professional-quality sound recording was brought to within nearly everyone’s reach. You don’t need much more than a laptop these days to get a “studio” sound, but acquiring the skills the studio demands, that’s another story.

Intro Music: Crazy In Love by Beyoncé

Outro Music: Sugar Daddy by Sturgill Simpson