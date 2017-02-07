The Conversation: Tuesday, February 7th, 2017

Domestic Violence and Future Crime; Pearl Harbor Shipyard Hiring Challenges; Science Fun for Kids and Adults

Full Show

Pearl Harbor Shipyard Hiring Challenges: Robert Lillis

Robert Lillis

There are jobs available, the federal hiring freeze does not apply and there is a Honolulu Community College program to train skilled workers. So why is it so tough for the Pearl Harbor shipyard to reach full employment? We called the union, which represents some of the shipyard workers to get a better understanding of the situation. Robert Lillis is President of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Intro Music: Jubel by Klingande

Outro Music: Hungry - Remix by Niklas Ibach

ISIS-Inspired Historical Fiction: Mike Bond

Mike Bond

Mike Bond is a Hawaii-based novelist who uses the art of fiction to take us behind the headlines, based on his experience as a well traveled journalist. His latest novel is ‘Assassins’ and it looks at what he sees as decades of policy decisions and mistakes that fueled the rapid growth of ISIS.

Intro Music: Why Do You Lie? by The Grinns

Outro Music: Taksim Square by The Spy From Cairo

Civil Beat Reality Check: Housing Solutions

Chad Blair

Funds to build new affordable rental units just is not enough according to one lawmaker and it is why Sen Will Espero wants to float general obligation bonds to meet the housing shortage. Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

Intro Music: Young Man by David Wax Museum

Outro Music: Electric Relaxation by A Tribe Called Quest

Domestic Violence as a Criminal Issue: Mitch Roth

Mitch Roth

On your list of predictors of crime, you might call out poverty, alcohol and drug abuse. A recent Harvard and Northeastern University study would add domestic violence. In the researchers' view, interpersonal violence is a harbinger of more serious crime. Hawaii Island prosecuting attorney Mitch Roth would agree, and he says we need a larger conversation that goes beyond domestic violence as a women’s issue.

Outro Music: Love Is Overtaking Me by Aurthur Russell

Maui Science Center Launch Lab: Rimma Murta

Rimma Murta

What kid has not wondered, at one time or another, what makes things fly? The science of aerodynamics has fascinated many of us growing up. The Maui Science Center’s Launch Lab gives kids and their parents a chance to design and build aircraft and test it in a wind tunnel, and Science Center director Rimma Murta is bringing it to Kihei, Maui this weekend.

Intro Music: Love in the First Degree by Bananarama

Outro Music: Rising Water by James Vincent McMorrow