The Conversation: Tuesday, January 10th, 2017

Women’s Issues in the Legislature; Budget Priorities for Honolulu; Science Fiction and Sea Level Rise

Full Show

Women’s Caucus 2017 Session Priorities: Laura Thielen

Laura Thielen

About this time every year attention turns to the coming legislative session, but this year the new session starts just as a new administration is taking power in Washington. As has been suggested by other guests on this program, Hawai‘i may see fewer federal dollars and have to do more for itself. Continuing our look at how local lawmakers are viewing the new session, and the way it may pave for future sessions, Senator Laura Thielen is the Senate co-chair of the Women's Legislative Caucus.

Intro Music: Top Yourself by The Raconteurs

Outro Music: At The Show by Marco Benevento

Improvisation Duo electroViolet: Peiling Kao

Peiling Kao

As any improvising artist will tell you, life is filled with opportunities to make it up as you go along, so you might as well get good at it. ElectroViolet is an improvisational duo: movement from Peiling Kao, sound from Gretchen Jude, that’s about to make its debut in Hawaii with a performance called electric 1.1. Its message: “the need to develop responsiveness to unknown futures.”

Intro Music: Inside Out by Spoon

Outro Music: St. Ides (Mindcraft Remix) by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

Civil Beat Reality Check: Kealoha’s Golden Parachute

Chad Blair

On the heels on the announced retirement of HPD’s chief, the ongoing federal investigation continues...and that has some wondering why the rush to get a secret settlement with the chief, which could include a big cash payout. Civil beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

Intro Music: Sing To You by John Splithoff

Outro Music: 1000 Mile Night by Jonah Tolchin

Budget Priorities for Honolulu City Council: Joey Manahan

Joey Manahan

For the last four years, the relationship between the Honolulu City Council and Mayor Caldwell was often described as contentious. Now with the Mayor’s second term underway and the Council’s reorganization -which includes a new chair and budget chair- is the combative period over? Is the relationship among those who will create Honolulu’s future giving way to more aligned actions on rail, on housing development and how the City spends its money? Council Budget Committee Chair Joey Manahan shares his take on the next era.

Outro Music: Otherways by NONA

Science Fiction Looks at Life After Sea Level Rise: L Nicol Cabe

L Nicol Cabe

Global warming and rising ocean levels are abstraction to many of us; a looming reality we haven’t been able to fully understand. L Nicol Cabe’s upcoming performance at the O’ahu Fringe Festival is built on her love of science fiction -- imagining a future in which the damage has already been done.

Intro Music: Velvet Ring by Big Thief

Outro Music: Heft by Japanese Breakfast