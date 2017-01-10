Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tuesday, January 10th, 2017

By & 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
The Conversation

Women’s Issues in the Legislature; Budget Priorities for Honolulu; Science Fiction and Sea Level Rise

Revenue shortfalls and rising costs are making 2017 a critical year for County and State finances.
Credit Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit

Women’s Caucus 2017 Session Priorities: Laura Thielen

Laura Thielen addresses a group of students on a school field trip to the State Capitol.
Credit Laura Thielen

About this time every year attention turns to the coming legislative session, but this year the new session starts just as a new administration is taking power in Washington. As has been suggested by other guests on this program, Hawai‘i may see fewer federal dollars and have to do more for itself. Continuing our look at how local lawmakers are viewing the new session, and the way it may pave for future sessions, Senator Laura Thielen is the Senate co-chair of the Women's Legislative Caucus.

Intro Music: Top Yourself by The Raconteurs
Outro Music: At The Show by Marco Benevento

Improvisation Duo electroViolet: Peiling Kao

Improv duo electroViolet.
Credit Peiling Kao

As any improvising artist will tell you, life is filled with opportunities to make it up as you go along, so you might as well get good at it. ElectroViolet is an improvisational duo: movement from Peiling Kao, sound from Gretchen Jude, that’s about to make its debut in Hawaii with a performance called electric 1.1. Its message: “the need to develop responsiveness to unknown futures.”

Intro Music: Inside Out by Spoon
Outro Music: St. Ides (Mindcraft Remix) by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

Civil Beat Reality Check: Kealoha’s Golden Parachute

Louis Kealoha is set to retire from HPD with a generous compensation package.
Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

On the heels on the announced retirement of HPD’s chief, the ongoing federal investigation continues...and that has some wondering why the rush to get a secret settlement with the chief, which could include a big cash payout. Civil beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

Intro Music: Sing To You by John Splithoff
Outro Music: 1000 Mile Night by Jonah Tolchin

Budget Priorities for Honolulu City Council: Joey Manahan

Councilmember Joey Manahan.
Credit Joey Manahan

For the last four years, the relationship between the Honolulu City Council and Mayor Caldwell was often described as contentious. Now with the Mayor’s second term underway and the Council’s reorganization -which includes a new chair and budget chair- is the combative period over? Is the relationship among those who will create Honolulu’s future giving way to more aligned actions on rail, on housing development and how the City spends its money? Council Budget Committee Chair Joey Manahan shares his take on the next era.

Outro Music: Otherways by NONA

Science Fiction Looks at Life After Sea Level Rise: L Nicol Cabe

Tidal Surge imagines a world after catastrophic sea level rise.
Credit L Nicol Cabe

Global warming and rising ocean levels are abstraction to many of us; a looming reality we haven’t been able to fully understand.  L Nicol Cabe’s upcoming performance at the O’ahu Fringe Festival is built on her love of science fiction -- imagining a future in which the damage has already been done.

Intro Music: Velvet Ring by Big Thief
Outro Music: Heft by Japanese Breakfast

Tags: 
The Conversation
HPR-2
Talk Shows
hpr news

Related Content

The Conversation: Monday January 9th, 2017

By & 23 hours ago

2017 Legislative Preview; Coffee Berry Borer Arrives on Maui; The Tangled Web of an On Screen Romance


The Last Job in Hawaii

By The Conversation Oct 26, 2016
Noah Matteucci

Some are predicting that the next wave of automation will fundamentally change the nature of work by drastically reducing the need for humans. In this series we'll explore the implications of automation over the next 15 years here in Hawaii.

The Conversation: Friday January 6th, 2017

By & Jan 6, 2017
Flickr - USDAgov

Getting Kids Excited About School Lunch; Hamakua Development Plan; Game of Thrones the Musical; Americana in the Atherton