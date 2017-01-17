The Conversation: Tuesday, January 17th, 2017

Colleen Hanabusa’s Thoughts on 115th Congress; Life On Mars; Hope for Maui’s Coral Reefs

Day of Resistance at UH: Marguerite Butler

Some of you may not be going to work on Friday, others may choose not to buy anything. Since the November election, plans for a Day of Resistance in activity and purchases have included call outs from the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, the Southern Poverty Law Center, World Can’t Wait - and UH Manoa. A resolution passed by the Faculty Senate a month ago gives their reasons why including that quote the election campaign and continuing strategies of the President-Elect were and are based on divisiveness; racism; xenophobia; the undermining of civil rights; the passive acceptance and active encouragement of such; and a willful disregard of fact and the historical and scientific record. Marguerite Butler is the chair of the Faculty Senate.

New Mars Simulation Mission Launchs on Mauna Loa: Brian Ramos

America’s upcoming mission to Mars will take it into unknown territory in a number of ways -- not least of them, as a test of human endurance. In NASA’s words, “Astronaut crews far from Earth will rely on a social resilience and team cohesion previously untested in deep space…” In other words, they’re going to have to be able to put up with each other in close quarters in a long-duration mission that will challenge tem in ways that are all but impossible to anticipate. But forewarned is forearmed, and that’s why the NASA research program known as HI-SEAS, for Hawai’i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, is so important. Brian Ramos is a member of the crew, which will be simulating Martian conditions on the north slope of Mauna Loa, and he’s with us this morning.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Legal Assistance for Condo Owners

In past legislative sessions, we’ve heard from condo owners who say they need some help dealing with their associations. This session they may get it. Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has a reality check.

Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa Returns to Washington

By the end of the week, Hawaii Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa will be back in Washington for the inauguration of Donald Trump. What happens after the festivities, for many, seem shrouded in uncertainty. Some issues are clear: the Affordable Care Act will not stay in its present form, and Democrats and Republicans will likely not see eye to eye on foreign policy, defense spending or perhaps much of anything. So where does that leave Hawaii’s bluer than blue Congressional delegation?

Declining Reefs Around Maui: Dr. Bob Richmond

Maui’s coral reefs are under siege from any number of human impacts. Nearly a quarter of them have been lost and as such are a bellwether for the state of reefs in Hawaii and the world. Last week, the Maui Coral Reef Recovery Team met to outline ways the reef can be saved. Dr. Bob Richmond, Chair of the Maui Coral Reef Recovery Team, shares its findings and the path ahead.

