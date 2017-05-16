The Conversation: Tuesday, May 16th, 2017

Fallout from WannaCry Cyberattack; Pesticide Alternatives Education; Kahilu Quintet
Alternatives to Pesticide: Duane Sparkman
A series of educational workshops on Maui seek to help professional and amateur landscapers find pesticide alternatives for lawn care.
Taiko Drums, Ukulele of the Kahilu Quintent: Kenny Endo
Kenny Endo, taiko drum master, has long since established himself as an ambassador of an art form that is firmly rooted in tradition, but he is fascinated by the world of music beyond the boundaries of what has been done before.
The federal government is taking public comments about whether it should reconsider protections of 29 national monuments and Papahanaumokuakea is one of them.
Political, Economic Fallout from WannaCry Cyberattack: Chris McNally
Last week’s cyber attack using WannaCry ransomware has affected 150 countries and counting. A cyber security expert breaks down what we know so far.
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Polo: Santiago Torres
What is a “seven-goal player?” Do horses travel with the players? A brief explanation of the world of professional polo from one of the athletes.
