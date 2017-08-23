The Conversation: Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017

Related Program: 
Surviving Funding Cuts; Alt-Right in Hawaii; Co-Working Space Opens in Honolulu

Surviving Federal Funding Cuts

With funding to Medicaid, the arts, and culture funding under threat, nonprofits across the nation are worried about what could happen if the federal budget is slashed.

Director of Honolulu's Alive Ballet Company: Yvonne Borree

Yvonne Borree was a principal dancer in the company spent 22 years in the New York City Ballet company. She just moved to Hawaii to become the Director of Honolulu’s Alive Ballet Academy.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Abigail Kawananakoa at the Hawaii Supreme Court
Is Hawaii’s princess mentally fit? It’s the question her former attorney is asking as control of her 200 million fortune hangs in the balance.

Medical Marijuana Report Card

The state House and Senate’s medical cannabis legislative oversight working group meets today at 2 pm at the State Capitol, with a number of issues to address.

The Long View: Hawaii’s Reaction to Alt-Right

Alt-Right demonstrators clash with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, VA.
Hawai‘i experiences little of the self-described alt-right, but the recent events in Charlottesville and President Trump’s response evokes strong reactions, here, too.

Impact Hub Co-Working Space Soft Opening

Impact Hub Honolulu, a 14-thousand square foot co-working space, is aiming to attract the small business person and the young entrepreneur now plying their trade at home or in coffee shops.   

