The Conversation: Wednesday, February 15th, 2017

Maui County Council Check-in: Mike White

If you live in or visit Hawaii and spend time on several islands, you know each has a different character and often faces a different set of issues. Of course, there is commonality, just mention the Transient Accommodations Tax for example... Over this week, we are checking in with County Councils around our state to get a bead on their priorities. Yesterday we spoke with Kauai Chair, Mel Rapozo, today Maui County Council Chair Mike White is on the phone.

Money Talks: Lucie Lynch

Money Talks is the story of two women trying to understand the meaning of success and money by writing a Broadway musical.Credit Lucie Lynch Edit

Nobody gets away from thinking about money. Whether you have it or don’t, you can’t escape it and it is all too easy to equate money with worth. The whole money-slash-work thing got theater artists Lucie Lynch and Marcia Zina Mager to thinking. They’re the co-creators of ‘Money Talks: But What the Hell is it Saying?’ which is showing at Honolulu’s Temple Emanu-el this weekend.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Pesticide Regulation

The quest for greater pesticide restrictions and use disclosure by Big Ag was moving at the Legislature- but now the bills may not get a hearing in some of the committees to which they were referred. Civil Beat reporter Anita Hofschneider has today's reality check.

Polystyrene Ban Bill: Greg Fraser

We have talked for a long time about what might make Hawaii's trash situation better and how to polystyrene foam containers are a perennial issue. It is back again at the legislature and there are those who say banning it should be part of the strategy to keep lessen the environmental impact. The Restaurant Association says not so fast. The group maintains that changing to other compostable containers present an additional cost for food service; they often leak and do nothing to change a cavalier attitude toward trash.

Being a Muslim in Post 9/11 America: Ron Heller

Issues of race, religion, and immigration have rarely been as roiled as they are in today’s world, and the arts are responding with what is beginning to look like a new stepped-up era of social engagement. There is certainly enough to talk about. Director Ron Heller is directing an upcoming production for the Actors’ Group that look at what it means to be Muslim in today’s America. He is holding auditions this weekend, and he is with us this morning.

