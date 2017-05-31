The Conversation: Wednesday, May 31st, 2017

Related Program: 
Lessons on Sea Level Rise from King Tides; Involuntary Mental Health Treatment; Films by Kids, for Kids

Lessons from King Tides: Bradley Romine

Last week’s King Tides offered a glimpse into what Hawaii’s future might look like under sea level rise. 

KIDS FIRST! Film Festival

The KIDS FIRST film festival highlights films made by kids, about kids, and for kids.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Affordable housing unit resales are at the heart of an ongoing debate over whether the rules for the process should change.

Involuntary Mental Health Treatment: Annette Hanson

The battle over whose rights should take precedence, the mentally ill person’s or society’s, has fueled the fight over involuntary commitment.

Rise Up: A Patriotic Peace: Melina Lillios

Art can be an instrument of social change and that is exactly the goal for Melina Lillios’ upcoming production.

