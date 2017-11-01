The Conversation: Wednesday, November 1st, 2017

Related Program: 
Wednesday, November 1st, 2017

Open Enrollment for Affordable Care Act; Arab/Palestinian Issues Scholar; Hawaii Foodbank; 47th Kona Coffee Cultural Festival; Brooklyn Raga Massive

Open Enrollment for Affordable Care Act

Today is the first day of a six-week open enrollment period for insurance exchanges established under the Affordable Care Act, and it’s a critical time for Hawaii’s uninsured populations.  As with most matters related to today’s health care landscape, the details can be confusing, so the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii is lending a hand.

Arab/Palestinian Issues Scholar

Steven Salaita is an American scholar, author and public speaker in the realm of Arab American Studies, and he has had first-hand experiences with an unpopular opinion uttered in an academic setting.  He’s in Hawaii to relate the Israeli occupation of the West Bank to the experiences of Native Americans -- and Native Hawaiians.

Civil Beat Reality Check

When homeless populations are “swept” from their semi-permanent settlements, where do they go?   No one seems able to answer definitively; when they try, the numbers vary widely.  We know more about the disruptive side of  “compassionate disruption” than we know about where people end up.

Hawaii Foodbank

Holidays get us thinking about the people we don’t think about often enough: the people who will go to bed hungry tonight.    The Hawaii Food Bank’s year-round effort to keep those people feed is stepped up over the holidays.

47th Kona Coffee Cultural Festival

For ten days a year, West Hawaii celebrates its coffee culture, and there’s plenty to celebrate.  The industry has survived the coffee borer berry beetle, the pest that threatens its survival, and seems to be thriving today.

Brooklyn Raga Massive

India’s Raga Music has been creeping into Western consciousness for decades, affecting the music of everyone from the Beatles to John Coltrane.  In their purest form, ragas demand total immersion, and performances can go on for hours.  Brooklyn Raga Massive is a contemporary ensemble, a collective rooted in Indian classical music whose music travels along a continuum from tradition to innovation.

HPR Produced Talk Shows
Kona Coffee
affordable care act
East-West Center
hawaii foodbank
Native American
native hawaiian

