Donavon Frankenreiter Live on ATC in HPR's Atherton Studio

Donavon Frankenreiter Atherton Studio feature with ATC Host Dave Lawrence February 2017

Donavon Frankenreiter wraps up a current island tour with dates through Sunday at the Blue Note in Waikiki. The musician has island ties: he lives on the Garden Island, and released his first album on Jack Johnson's label, Brushfire Records, who he'll open for on the mainland this summer, including at the Hollywood Bowl. During his shows in Honolulu, HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence hosted Frankenreiter and bandmates Matt Grundy and Mike Bedard for an interview/performance session in HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

MORE DONAVON:

See a recent music video:

Hear the complete HPR ATC session from the Atherton Studio: