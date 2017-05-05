Don't Believe Popular First Aid Methods to Man o War Stings

Scientists are saying not to trust a popular method to treat Portuguese Man o’ War stings.

Research performed by scientists at the University of Hawaii at Manoa say using heat and vinegar are the only ways to treat the sting and prevent the pain from spreading.

This comes after recent studies popularized methods such as using ice or scraping the sting with a credit card or razor.

Dr. Angel Yanagihara is an Assistant Research Professor at UH Manoa.

Dr. Yanagihara says it’s a two-step process – that starts with de-activating thousands of venomous capsules that haven’t been discharged.

Yanagihara says they have developed a special spray and cream that can be used as a substitute to heat and vinegar – called Sting No More.