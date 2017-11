Join piano virtuoso, Stephen Hough, Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Concert Master, Iggy Jang, and John Kalani Zak, host of HPR-2’s Classical Pacific for a lively conversation on topics ranging from the complicated dynamics of student-teacher-parent relationships, to a passionate discussion about the positive and negative pressures of recitals and competitions. The event was held with a live audience of members of the Hawaii Music Teachers Association and was a collaboration with Hawai‘i Public Radio.