Environmental Groups Form Program to Improve Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

By Dec 20, 2016

Credit Wikipedia Commons

More than 5,000 electric vehicles are now registered in Hawai‘I, and 8 of Hawai‘i’s leading energy organizations are marking the occasion by launching an initiative called Drive Electric Hawai‘i.

Hawaiian Electric which represents Maui and Hawai‘i Island, The Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative, Blue Planet Foundation, The Ulupono Initiative and The Rocky Mountain Institute have signed a memorandum of understanding, and more groups are expected to join.

The partnership’s goal is to expand vehicle-charging infrastructure through coordinated collaboration.  Officials say plug-in passenger vehicles registered in the state increased 26% last year.  Peter Rosegg is a spokesperson for HECO.

Only California has more electric vehicles per capita than Hawai‘i.

View the Press Release

Tags: 
Electric Car
HECO
Ulupono
HPR - 2
hpr news

Related Content

Electric Vehicles a Driving Force in Hawaii

By Dec 5, 2014
www.linkedin.com
www.linkedin.com

  

  Consumers are exploring a lot of different ways to kick the fossil fuel habit. One of them is driving electric vehicles instead of gas-powered cars. Where does Hawaii stand in adopting EVs? From Pacific Business News, Editor in Chief A. Kam Napier has more.

Asia Minute: Electric Car Races in Asia

By Oct 7, 2016
Motori Italia / Flickr
Motori Italia / Flickr

This is a big weekend in the world of auto racing.  There’s a NASCAR race in North Carolina, a Formula One Race in Japan, and a more unusual contest going on in Hong Kong. HPR’s Bill Dorman has the details in today’s Asia Minute.