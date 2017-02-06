Weekdays at 6pm on HPR-1

Evening Concert gives listeners a chance to unwind through the pau hana hours. You'll enjoy classic performances, along with weather updates and musical birthdays and anniversaries.

HOSTS:

Craig DeSilva (Monday-Thursday) is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.

Craig got his start in radio as a news reporter and announcer on Hawaiʻi Public Radio and has filed stories for many national radio programs, including National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and Voice of America. Off the public radio airwaves, he’s written for Hawaii Business magazine and was assistant editor for Pacific Islands Report at the East-West Center.

Heʻs currently employed as a corporate writer at HMSA and writes for Island Scene magazine. Craig is a proud supporter of local arts and culture in Hawaiʻi. He serves on the volunteer board for Honolulu Chamber Music Series. And he enjoys sharing music on Evening Concert that highlights arts events in the Islands -- your requests are welcome.

Judy Anderson (Friday) began college as a music performance major; favorite class: Opera Theater. Within ten years after graduation, however, she was channeling her penchant for performing into briefing Congressional leaders, senior military officers, and flight crews as a Navy Intelligence Officer. Musical efforts had been relegated to volunteer activities such as directing church choirs.

It was with great delight that after her retirement from active duty with the U.S. Navy, she began volunteer work for HPR and returned to her classical music passions. Delving into the stories behind the music pieces featured on Evening Concert is an educational joy.

Judy is passionate about a variety of musical styles — she dances and teaches hula, and has trained in dance styles as varied as ballet, jazz, and a folk version of flamenco — but classical music remains at the core.

John Kalani Zak, the son of an airline executive father and a journalist mother, was born in Washington D. C. He has lived in and traveled to many locations around the globe, and is delighted to call Hawaiʻi his home.

Hawaiian ways and traditions have captivated John for as long as he can remember. He had the joy of making several documentary films, including Hawaiian Healing and Pule Wailele, which screened at the HIFF and Maui film festivals in Hawaiʻi and overseas. Other projects include a book, Hawaiian Massage Lomilomi, Sacred Touch of Aloha.

In addition to duties as an on-­air host with Hawaiʻi Public Radio, John is a voice-­over actor, producing and narrating books for Audible.com, among other projects.

Past work includes producing and/or directing daytime serials, including The Bold and the Beautiful, One Life to Live, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless. John has received 7 national Emmy nominations, an Emmy Award, and was nominated for a Directors Guild of America Award. He is a member of the Hawaiian Historical Society and the Kailua Hawaiian Civic Club.

Zak is also an avid photographer. He loves all forms of music, from Hawaiian, to classical, to Brazilian jazz, to Bulgarian folksongs.

The music used to open and close Evening Concert is the "Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan." The composer/arranger is the late Thomas Canning. The version we use features the Cincinnati Symphony conducted by Jesus Lopez Cobos on the Telarc CD, "American Adagios."