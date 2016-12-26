Evening Jazz - Monday December 26 2016

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm Vitor Gonçalves/De Cazadero Ao Recife/Quartet

8:12pm Mark Whitfield/Fortress/Grace

8:19pm Hush Point/Rhythm Method/III

8:25pm Victor Provost/Eastern Standard Time/Bright Eyes

8:30pm Trio/Ingrid’s Lament/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt

8:33pm Dan Pratt/Junket/Hymn for the Happy Man

8:41pm Nobuki Takamen/Jimi’s Swing/Live in Japan

8:47pm DK Anderson’s Cypher/Chrome/8th Window

8:53pm Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/’Round Midnight/Frontiers

9:08pm Terell Stafford/The Owl Local/Forgive and Forget

9:13pm Kelsea Ballerini with Joey Alexander/My Favorite Things (single)

9:17pm Annie Booth Trio/It Came Upon A Midnight Clear/Festive!

9:24pm Dog Leg Dilemma/Equestrian Playtime/Not This Time

9:30pm Natalia M. King/This Time Around/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn

9:35pm Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band/Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow/Wrap This!

9:43pm Frank Kimbrough/Question’s the Answer/Solstice

9:48pm Kurt Elling/The Beautiful Day

9:50pm Tom Marko/Gun Shy/Inner Light