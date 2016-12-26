Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Monday December 26 2016

By charles.husson 26 minutes ago
Evening Jazz

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Vitor Gonçalves/De Cazadero Ao Recife/Quartet
8:12pm  Mark Whitfield/Fortress/Grace
8:19pm  Hush Point/Rhythm Method/III

8:25pm  Victor Provost/Eastern Standard Time/Bright Eyes
8:30pm  Trio/Ingrid’s Lament/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt
8:33pm  Dan Pratt/Junket/Hymn for the Happy Man

8:41pm  Nobuki Takamen/Jimi’s Swing/Live in Japan
8:47pm  DK Anderson’s Cypher/Chrome/8th Window
8:53pm  Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/’Round Midnight/Frontiers

9:08pm  Terell Stafford/The Owl Local/Forgive and Forget
9:13pm  Kelsea Ballerini with Joey Alexander/My Favorite Things (single)
9:17pm  Annie Booth Trio/It Came Upon A Midnight Clear/Festive!

9:24pm  Dog Leg Dilemma/Equestrian Playtime/Not This Time
9:30pm  Natalia M. King/This Time Around/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn
9:35pm  Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band/Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow/Wrap This!

9:43pm  Frank Kimbrough/Question’s the Answer/Solstice
9:48pm  Kurt Elling/The Beautiful Day
9:50pm  Tom Marko/Gun Shy/Inner Light