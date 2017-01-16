Evening Jazz - Monday January 16 2017

Artist/Song/Album
8:06pm Fred Hughes Trio/Now He Sings, Now He Sobs/Matrix
8:11pm Cynthia Hilts/Dog In A Red Pickup/Lyric Fury
8:19pm The Fat Babies/Parkway Stomp/Solid Gassuh
8:26pm Norbert Stachel/Step On It/Shades of the Bay
8:30pm Bill Overton/Autumn Serenade/Always In My Heart
8:35pm Bill Anschell/Dark Wind/Rumbler
8:46pm Jo Ann Daugherty/Alive/Bring Joy
8:50pm Curtis Stigers/Summer Wind/One More for the Road
8:53pm The U.S. Army Blues Swamp Romp/Voodoo Boogaloo/Voodoo Boogaloo
9:08pm Brent Gallaher/Serendipity/Moving Forward
9:15pm Organic Trio/Vum Land/Saturn’s Spell
9:19pm Troy Roberts/Pickapoppy/Tales & Tones
9:27pm John Abercrombie/Nardis/Up and Coming
9:33pm Andrea Claburn/Bird on A Wire/Nightshade
9:38pm The Greg Hatza ORGANization/Baltimore Strut/Diggin’ Up My Roots
9:46pm Mark Whitfield/Fortress/Grace
9:52pm Brian Dickinson/Open Season/The Rhythm Method