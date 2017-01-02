Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Monday January 2 2017

By charles.husson 31 minutes ago
Artist/Song/Album

8:07pm  Vitor Gonçalves/De Cazadero Ao Recife/Quartet
8:12pm  Hush Point/Journey’s End/III
8:15pm  Victor Provost/Eastern Standard Time/Bright Eyes

8:23pm  Chris Rogers/Counter Change/Voyage Home
8:30pm  Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School/In Dreams (feat. Alex Samaras)/The Twilight Fall
8:36pm  Paul Yonemura/Junior/Kindred Spirits

8:45pm  Juan Carlos Polo/Insomnio/Insomnio
8:51pm  Jeff Rupert & Richard Drexler/I Can’t Help It/Imagination

9:07pm  Trio/Mr. PG/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt
9:10pm  Dan Pratt/Gross Blues/Hymn for the Happy Man
9:16pm  Nobuki Takamen/Jimi’s Swing/Live in Japan

9:25pm  Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band/Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow/Wrap This!
9:29pm  Kelsea Ballerini with Joey Alexander/My Favorite Things (single)
9:33pm  DK Anderson’s Cypher/Chrome/8th Window

9:42pm  Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/Up Jumped Spring/Frontiers
9:50pm  Natalia M. King/Love You Madly/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn
9:54pm  Dog Leg Dilemma/This Must Be Why I Came Home/Not This Time