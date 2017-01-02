Evening Jazz - Monday January 2 2017

Artist/Song/Album

8:07pm Vitor Gonçalves/De Cazadero Ao Recife/Quartet

8:12pm Hush Point/Journey’s End/III

8:15pm Victor Provost/Eastern Standard Time/Bright Eyes

8:23pm Chris Rogers/Counter Change/Voyage Home

8:30pm Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School/In Dreams (feat. Alex Samaras)/The Twilight Fall

8:36pm Paul Yonemura/Junior/Kindred Spirits

8:45pm Juan Carlos Polo/Insomnio/Insomnio

8:51pm Jeff Rupert & Richard Drexler/I Can’t Help It/Imagination

9:07pm Trio/Mr. PG/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt

9:10pm Dan Pratt/Gross Blues/Hymn for the Happy Man

9:16pm Nobuki Takamen/Jimi’s Swing/Live in Japan

9:25pm Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band/Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow/Wrap This!

9:29pm Kelsea Ballerini with Joey Alexander/My Favorite Things (single)

9:33pm DK Anderson’s Cypher/Chrome/8th Window

9:42pm Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/Up Jumped Spring/Frontiers

9:50pm Natalia M. King/Love You Madly/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn

9:54pm Dog Leg Dilemma/This Must Be Why I Came Home/Not This Time