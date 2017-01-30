Evening Jazz - Monday January 30 2017

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm Al Muirhead/How Insensitive/Northern Adventures

8:13pm Maya Rae/Lullaby of Birdland/Sapphire Birds

8:16pm John Stein/The Commons/Color Tones

8:27pm Brad Myers & Michael Sharfe/Line for Lyons/Sanguinaria

8:32pm Misha/Here Comes Autumn Again/Day and Night/Dreaming With Eyes Wide Awake

8:35pm Erik Applegate/Leave Me Be/Two’s Company

8:45pm Noah Haidu/This Great Darkness/Infinite Distances

8:48pm The Baylor Project/Afro Blue/The Journey

9:08pm Bob Holz/Eleven High/Visions & Friends

9:11pm Scott Whitfield/Prudence/New Jazz Standards

9:17pm Frank Kohl Quartet/Love Letters/Rising Tide

9:26pm Mark Lewis/Roll ‘em Joe/New York Session

9:31pm Jimmy Scott/For Once in My Life (duet with Dee Dee Bridgewater)/I Go Back Home

9:36pm Baron Tymas/Take the 24/Montreal

9:44pm Emily Bear Trio/Old Office/Into the Blue

9:47pm Michael Dease/Territory Blues/All These Hands

9:54pm The Fat Babies/Did You Ever See A Dream Walking?/Solid Gassuh