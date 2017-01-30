Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Monday January 30 2017

8:08pm  Al Muirhead/How Insensitive/Northern Adventures
8:13pm  Maya Rae/Lullaby of Birdland/Sapphire Birds
8:16pm  John Stein/The Commons/Color Tones

8:27pm  Brad Myers & Michael Sharfe/Line for Lyons/Sanguinaria
8:32pm  Misha/Here Comes Autumn Again/Day and Night/Dreaming With Eyes Wide Awake
8:35pm  Erik Applegate/Leave Me Be/Two’s Company

8:45pm  Noah Haidu/This Great Darkness/Infinite Distances
8:48pm  The Baylor Project/Afro Blue/The Journey

9:08pm  Bob Holz/Eleven High/Visions & Friends
9:11pm  Scott Whitfield/Prudence/New Jazz Standards
9:17pm  Frank Kohl Quartet/Love Letters/Rising Tide

9:26pm  Mark Lewis/Roll ‘em Joe/New York Session
9:31pm  Jimmy Scott/For Once in My Life (duet with Dee Dee Bridgewater)/I Go Back Home
9:36pm  Baron Tymas/Take the 24/Montreal

9:44pm  Emily Bear Trio/Old Office/Into the Blue
9:47pm  Michael Dease/Territory Blues/All These Hands
9:54pm  The Fat Babies/Did You Ever See A Dream Walking?/Solid Gassuh