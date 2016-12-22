Evening Jazz - Thursday December 22 2016

Artist/Song/Album
8:09pm Trio/Ingrid’s Lament/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt
8:12pm Various Artists/Everybody Wants to be A Cat (featuring Jamie Cullum)/Jazz Loves Disney
8:15pm Dave Stryker/O Tannenbaum (single)
8:24pm Jeff Richman/Vibe/Sizzle
8:29pm Monika Ryan & David O’Rourke/Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas/Merry
8:33pm Leandro Cabral Trio/O Grande Azul/Alfa
8:40pm The NOLA Players/I Saw Three Ships/Christmastime in New Orleans
8:44pm Brandi Disterheft/Blue Canvas/Blue Canvas
8:49pm Snaggle/Tree Assassin/The Long Slog
8:56pm Stu Harrison/Cheek to Cheek/Volume I
9:08pm Clay Giberson/Long Ago and Far Away/Pastures
9:13pm George Cables/Face the Consequences (feat Sarah Elizabeth Charles)/George Cables Songbook
9:18pm Avichai Ornoy/Altoism/Sneakin’ In
9:26pm Martin Bejerano/Blues Evolution/Trio Miami
9:31pm Kristen Korb/Midnight Sun/Beyond the Moon
9:37pm David Friesen Circle 3 Trio/Bright Light Sky/Triple Exposure
9:43pm Erik Jekabson/A Brand New Take/A Brand New Take
9:50pm Rebecca Dumaine/Spider Man/Happy Madness
9:53pm Larry Corban/The Shape of Time/Corban Nation