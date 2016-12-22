Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Thursday December 22 2016

Artist/Song/Album

8:09pm  Trio/Ingrid’s Lament/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt
8:12pm  Various Artists/Everybody Wants to be A Cat (featuring Jamie Cullum)/Jazz Loves Disney
8:15pm  Dave Stryker/O Tannenbaum (single)

8:24pm  Jeff Richman/Vibe/Sizzle
8:29pm  Monika Ryan & David O’Rourke/Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas/Merry
8:33pm  Leandro Cabral Trio/O Grande Azul/Alfa

8:40pm  The NOLA Players/I Saw Three Ships/Christmastime in New Orleans
8:44pm  Brandi Disterheft/Blue Canvas/Blue Canvas
8:49pm  Snaggle/Tree Assassin/The Long Slog
8:56pm  Stu Harrison/Cheek to Cheek/Volume I

9:08pm  Clay Giberson/Long Ago and Far Away/Pastures
9:13pm  George Cables/Face the Consequences (feat Sarah Elizabeth Charles)/George Cables Songbook
9:18pm  Avichai Ornoy/Altoism/Sneakin’ In

9:26pm  Martin Bejerano/Blues Evolution/Trio Miami
9:31pm  Kristen Korb/Midnight Sun/Beyond the Moon
9:37pm  David Friesen Circle 3 Trio/Bright Light Sky/Triple Exposure

9:43pm  Erik Jekabson/A Brand New Take/A Brand New Take
9:50pm  Rebecca Dumaine/Spider Man/Happy Madness
9:53pm  Larry Corban/The Shape of Time/Corban Nation