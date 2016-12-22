Evening Jazz - Thursday December 22 2016

Artist/Song/Album

8:09pm Trio/Ingrid’s Lament/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt

8:12pm Various Artists/Everybody Wants to be A Cat (featuring Jamie Cullum)/Jazz Loves Disney

8:15pm Dave Stryker/O Tannenbaum (single)

8:24pm Jeff Richman/Vibe/Sizzle

8:29pm Monika Ryan & David O’Rourke/Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas/Merry

8:33pm Leandro Cabral Trio/O Grande Azul/Alfa

8:40pm The NOLA Players/I Saw Three Ships/Christmastime in New Orleans

8:44pm Brandi Disterheft/Blue Canvas/Blue Canvas

8:49pm Snaggle/Tree Assassin/The Long Slog

8:56pm Stu Harrison/Cheek to Cheek/Volume I

9:08pm Clay Giberson/Long Ago and Far Away/Pastures

9:13pm George Cables/Face the Consequences (feat Sarah Elizabeth Charles)/George Cables Songbook

9:18pm Avichai Ornoy/Altoism/Sneakin’ In

9:26pm Martin Bejerano/Blues Evolution/Trio Miami

9:31pm Kristen Korb/Midnight Sun/Beyond the Moon

9:37pm David Friesen Circle 3 Trio/Bright Light Sky/Triple Exposure

9:43pm Erik Jekabson/A Brand New Take/A Brand New Take

9:50pm Rebecca Dumaine/Spider Man/Happy Madness

9:53pm Larry Corban/The Shape of Time/Corban Nation