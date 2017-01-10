Related Program: 
Evening Jazz - Tuesday January 10 2017

By charles.husson 35 minutes ago
Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School/Instransitory/The Twilight Fall
8:15pm  The U.S. Army Blues Swamp Romp/It Ain’t My Fault/Voodoo Boogaloo
8:19pm  Brian Dickinson/Raking Leaves/The Rhythm Method

8:28pm  Juan Carlos Polo/Nuevos Aires/Insomnio
8:33pm  Kelsea Ballerini with Joey Alexander/My Favorite Things (single)
8:37pm  DK Anderson’s Cypher/Chrome/8th Window

8:46pm  Dan Pratt/Junket/Hymn for the Happy Man
8:51pm  Trio/Ingrid’s Lament/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt
8:54pm  Attila Fias Trio/Fantasie Impromptu (Chopin)/Ride

9:08pm  Terell Stafford/The Owl Express/Forgive and Forget
9:13pm  Natalia M. King/Don’t Explain/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn
9:17pm  Nobuki Takamen/Akatonbu/Live in Japan

9:27pm  Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/’Round Midnight/Frontiers
9:33pm  Frank Kimbrough/Seven/Solstice
9:37pm  Steve Slagle/Holiday/Alto Manhattan

9:44pm  Dog Leg Dilemma/Shadow Puppet Patrol/Not This Time
9:51pm  Tom Marko/The Journey/Inner Light