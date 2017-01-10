Evening Jazz - Tuesday January 10 2017

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School/Instransitory/The Twilight Fall

8:15pm The U.S. Army Blues Swamp Romp/It Ain’t My Fault/Voodoo Boogaloo

8:19pm Brian Dickinson/Raking Leaves/The Rhythm Method

8:28pm Juan Carlos Polo/Nuevos Aires/Insomnio

8:33pm Kelsea Ballerini with Joey Alexander/My Favorite Things (single)

8:37pm DK Anderson’s Cypher/Chrome/8th Window

8:46pm Dan Pratt/Junket/Hymn for the Happy Man

8:51pm Trio/Ingrid’s Lament/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt

8:54pm Attila Fias Trio/Fantasie Impromptu (Chopin)/Ride

9:08pm Terell Stafford/The Owl Express/Forgive and Forget

9:13pm Natalia M. King/Don’t Explain/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn

9:17pm Nobuki Takamen/Akatonbu/Live in Japan

9:27pm Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/’Round Midnight/Frontiers

9:33pm Frank Kimbrough/Seven/Solstice

9:37pm Steve Slagle/Holiday/Alto Manhattan

9:44pm Dog Leg Dilemma/Shadow Puppet Patrol/Not This Time

9:51pm Tom Marko/The Journey/Inner Light