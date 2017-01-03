Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Tuesday January 3 2017

By charles.husson 32 minutes ago
Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Terell Stafford/A Two-Per to Fill/Forgive and Forget
8:14pm  Kurt Elling/Same Old Lang Syne/The Beautiful Day
8:20pm  Mark Whitfield/Fortress/Grace

8:29pm  The Greg Hatza ORGANization/Baltimore Strut/Diggin’ Up My Roots
8:33pm  Annie Booth Trio/Auld Lang Syne/Festive!
8:38pm  Steve Slagle/Alto Manhattan/Alto Manhattan

8:43pm  Lehcats/Midtown Madness/Out of the Bag
8:48pm  Tom Marko/All the Cool Kids/Inner Light
8:53pm  Emmet Cohen/Flamingo/Masters Legacy Series Col. 1

9:07pm  Attila Fias Trio/Ride/Ride
9:13pm  Valentina Marino/In the Name of Love/In the Name of Love
9:16pm  Frank Kimbrough/The Sunflower/Solstice

9:24pm  Bill Laurance/Red Sand/Live at Union Chapel
9:30pm  Darden Purcell/No Moon At All/Where the Blue Begins
9:34pm  Washburn/Sassy/Sassy

9:38pm  Modus Factor/Brownian Motion/The Picasso Zone
9:43pm  Senri Oe/Just A Little Wine (featuring Theo Bleckmann)/Answer July
9:49pm  Clay Giberson/The Time For Now/Pastures