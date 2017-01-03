Evening Jazz - Tuesday January 3 2017

Artist/Song/Album
8:08pm Terell Stafford/A Two-Per to Fill/Forgive and Forget
8:14pm Kurt Elling/Same Old Lang Syne/The Beautiful Day
8:20pm Mark Whitfield/Fortress/Grace
8:29pm The Greg Hatza ORGANization/Baltimore Strut/Diggin’ Up My Roots
8:33pm Annie Booth Trio/Auld Lang Syne/Festive!
8:38pm Steve Slagle/Alto Manhattan/Alto Manhattan
8:43pm Lehcats/Midtown Madness/Out of the Bag
8:48pm Tom Marko/All the Cool Kids/Inner Light
8:53pm Emmet Cohen/Flamingo/Masters Legacy Series Col. 1
9:07pm Attila Fias Trio/Ride/Ride
9:13pm Valentina Marino/In the Name of Love/In the Name of Love
9:16pm Frank Kimbrough/The Sunflower/Solstice
9:24pm Bill Laurance/Red Sand/Live at Union Chapel
9:30pm Darden Purcell/No Moon At All/Where the Blue Begins
9:34pm Washburn/Sassy/Sassy
9:38pm Modus Factor/Brownian Motion/The Picasso Zone
9:43pm Senri Oe/Just A Little Wine (featuring Theo Bleckmann)/Answer July
9:49pm Clay Giberson/The Time For Now/Pastures