Evening Jazz - Tuesday January 31 2017

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm Jeff Siegel Quartet/Get Real/King of Xhosa

8:14pm Joe Bourne/You’ve Made Me So Very Happy/Upbeat and Sweet

8:17pm Don Aliquo, Sr. & Don Aliquo, Jr./So Danço Samba/Fathers and Sons

8:26pm Art Hirahara/Central Line/Central Line

8:29pm Mads Tolling & the Mads Men/Mission: Impossible/Playing the 60s

8:34pm Fred Hughes Trio/Now He Sings, Now He Sobs/Matrix

8:41pm Gustavo Cortiñas Snapshot/The Man of Flesh and Bone/Esse

8:47pm Bill Anschell/No You Go/Rumbler

8:52pm Curtis Stigers/Fly Me To The Moon/One More for the Road

8:55pm Norbert Stachel/Power Tap/Shades of the Bay

9:07pm Brent Gallaher/No Apparent Reason/Moving Forward

9:15pm Cynthia Hilts/Dog In A Red Pick-Up/Lyric Fury

9:26pm Jo Ann Daugherty/Alive/Bring Joy

9:31pm Bill Overton/Lazy Afternoon/Always In My Heart

9:37pm The U.S. Army Blues Swamp Romp/Milenburg Joys/Voodoo Boogaloo

9:43pm Troy Roberts/Bernie’s Tune/Tales & Tones

9:49pm Andrea Claburn/Turn Out the Stars/Nightshade

9:53pm John Abercrombie/Joy/Up and Coming