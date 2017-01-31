Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Tuesday January 31 2017

By charles.husson 4 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Jeff Siegel Quartet/Get Real/King of Xhosa
8:14pm  Joe Bourne/You’ve Made Me So Very Happy/Upbeat and Sweet
8:17pm  Don Aliquo, Sr. & Don Aliquo, Jr./So Danço Samba/Fathers and Sons

8:26pm  Art Hirahara/Central Line/Central Line
8:29pm  Mads Tolling & the Mads Men/Mission: Impossible/Playing the 60s
8:34pm  Fred Hughes Trio/Now He Sings, Now He Sobs/Matrix

8:41pm  Gustavo Cortiñas Snapshot/The Man of Flesh and Bone/Esse
8:47pm  Bill Anschell/No You Go/Rumbler
8:52pm  Curtis Stigers/Fly Me To The Moon/One More for the Road
8:55pm  Norbert Stachel/Power Tap/Shades of the Bay

9:07pm  Brent Gallaher/No Apparent Reason/Moving Forward
9:15pm  Cynthia Hilts/Dog In A Red Pick-Up/Lyric Fury

9:26pm  Jo Ann Daugherty/Alive/Bring Joy
9:31pm  Bill Overton/Lazy Afternoon/Always In My Heart
9:37pm  The U.S. Army Blues Swamp Romp/Milenburg Joys/Voodoo Boogaloo

9:43pm  Troy Roberts/Bernie’s Tune/Tales & Tones
9:49pm  Andrea Claburn/Turn Out the Stars/Nightshade
9:53pm  John Abercrombie/Joy/Up and Coming