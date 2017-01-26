Free Store for Teachers Opens on Kaua‘i

A store providing free school supplies for teachers on Kaua‘i will open its doors this weekend. An organization called Kumu’s Cupboard in the Kukui Grove Center will provide resources for local teachers who would otherwise be using their own money to buy basic school supplies.

In addition to basic school supplies, the cupboard also stocks science equipment, office supplies and a few theater items that were donated by the community. Organizers say there is a limit based on the availability of each item, but teachers should still be able to get the supplies they need, without dipping into their own funds. Cupboard Founder and Co-President Elyse Litvack expects most of the teachers on Kaua‘i to show up in coming weeks.

Kumu’s Cupboard is accepting donations of either money or school supplies. More information can be found at kumuscupboarddotorg