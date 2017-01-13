Friends of the Library Hawaii's Music and Book Sale

By 1 hour ago

The Friends of the Library are holding its 8th annual Music and Book Sale this weekend in the Washington Middle School Cafeteria.  This year’s sale will feature more than 20,000 vinyl records, 10,000 CDs, and 15,000 books.

The event started as Hawaii Public Radio’s annual music sale, but has expanded to include books as well.  Friends of the Library Executive Director Nainoa Mau says all proceeds from the sale go to support the state library system.

HPR's DJ Mr. Nick

The Friends of the Library Book and Music sale takes place this Saturday and Sunday from 9am till 3pm, and on Monday from 9am till 1pm.  Hawaii Public Radio will have an information table inside the event on Saturday and Sunday… and HPR’s DJ Mr. Nick and KTUH DJs will provide background music throughout the weekend.

The 69th Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale

By Jun 17, 2016
Friends of the Library
Friends of the Library

The 69th annual Friends of the Library Book sale kicks off tomorrow at the McKinley High School cafeteria.

More than 150,000 books and media are for sale, along with CDs and DVDs.  Prices range from 50 cents to $5,000 for the most expensive rare books. There are also more than a hundred pieces of art for sale, both framed and loose.

All of the proceeds from the sale go to supporting the 50 public libraries across the islands. Nainoa Mau is the Executive Director of the Friends of the Library. 

HPR Rocks Book & Music Sale

By HPR staff Dec 21, 2015

The seventh annual Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi’s Book & Music Sale will be held on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Weekend, January 16 – 18, in Washington Middle School’s cafeteria.

More than 10,000 records, 5,000 CDs, DVDs, books, comics, and more have been gathered for this fundraiser.