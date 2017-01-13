Friends of the Library Hawaii's Music and Book Sale

The Friends of the Library are holding its 8th annual Music and Book Sale this weekend in the Washington Middle School Cafeteria. This year’s sale will feature more than 20,000 vinyl records, 10,000 CDs, and 15,000 books.

The event started as Hawaii Public Radio’s annual music sale, but has expanded to include books as well. Friends of the Library Executive Director Nainoa Mau says all proceeds from the sale go to support the state library system.

The Friends of the Library Book and Music sale takes place this Saturday and Sunday from 9am till 3pm, and on Monday from 9am till 1pm. Hawaii Public Radio will have an information table inside the event on Saturday and Sunday… and HPR’s DJ Mr. Nick and KTUH DJs will provide background music throughout the weekend.