Frozen Ahi Tests Positive for hepatitis A

The state Department of Health is advising caution for Oahu residents who have recently eaten poke or ahi from a series of local stores and restaurants.

The DOH was notified that frozen raw tuna or ahi cubes from Indonesia tested positive for hepatitis A.

The fish was distributed by Tropic Fish Hawaii on Oahu and was used to prepare poke and dishes sold between April 27th and May 1st at more than a dozen stores and restaurants across Oahu.

It was used to prepare poke sold at Times Supermarket and Shima's locations in Aiea, Kailua, Kaneohe, Kunia, Liliha, Mililani, Waipahu and Waimanalo.

And used to prepare food served or sold by GP Hawaiian Food Catering, the Crab Shack Kapolei (also known as Maile Sunset Bar & Grill in Kapolei), Aloha Sushi at 3131 N. Nimitz and the ABC store at 205 Lewers St.

Janice Okubo is the Public Information Officer with the Department of Health.

While she stresses this is not an outbreak of hepatitis A, she is urging caution.

Okubo says if you did receive a hepatitis A vaccination, you should follow up with a second dose, six months after the initial shot.