G. Love: From Delta Blues to Hip Hop

Credit G. Love

Blues musician Garrett Dutton, better known as G. Love started his career as a teenage street musician in central Philadelphia. There he developed a unique style of mixing traditional Blues guitar and harmonica music with the “old school” Hip-Hop that was popular at the time. 

Live with "Special Sauce".

He and his band entitled “G. Love and Special Sauce” saw major commercial success in the mid- 90’s with their song “Baby’s Got Sauce”. He describes his sound as a party with Robert Johnson, The Rolling Stones, Run-DMC and the Beastie Boys…with Bob Dylan showing up at the end.

In recent years he’s become a frequent collaborator with local singer-songwriter Jack Johnson… releasing six albums on Johnson’s Brushfire record label.

G. Love returns to Hawai‘i for the third year in a row to play a series of solo concerts across the islands starting tonight at Laverne’s Sports bar in Kailua-Kona.

Then tomorrow at Charley’s Restaurant and Bar in Paia, Maui.

New Year’s Eve at Fleetwood’s in Lahaina.

January 5th at The Church of the Pacific in Princeville.

Then on O‘ahu at Surfer the Bar on the 7th, and The Blue Note Waikīkī on the 8th.

Tour info and tickets can be found HERE.

Listen to the full interview:


