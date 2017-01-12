Governor's Homeless Shelter Contracts Will Double Capacity By Wayne Yoshioka • 10 seconds ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 3:02 Homeless Shelter Contracts The Governor announced an increase in homeless shelter beds statewide over the next 12 months. As HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports, the increased capacity will also meet new state and federal standards. Governor David Ige announced 33 new homeless shelter contracts that will double capacity to place residents into permanent housing. Credit Wayne Yoshioka Tags: HPR2newsGovernor David IgeHomeless Shelter ContractsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.