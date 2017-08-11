Hōkūleʻa to Embark on Mahalo Hawaiʻi Tour

Crews for the Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are preparing for another voyage – this time around the state.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society is planning a “Mahalo Hawaiʻi Sail” to thank Hawaiʻi's communities and share experiences and knowledge from the worldwide voyage.

The Hōkūleʻa returned to Hawaiʻi in June from its Mālama Honua voyage – a worldwide journey that took three years to complete.

Nainoa Thompson is the President of the Polynesian Voyaging Society and a Master Navigator.

He says the state-wide tour is an opportunity to reconnect with the people of Hawaiʻi and to deliver a message.

Thompson says the tour will take some time and is the second, and most important, part of the Mālama Honua voyage. Adding the sail will have various outreach events at each stop and will teach the importance of sustainability and preserving natural resources.

Depending on conditions, the Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will leave Sand Island next Wednesday for Honolua Bay in West Maui.