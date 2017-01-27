Hawai‘i Real Estate Meets Reality TV

By 1 hour ago

Credit imgdive / Flickr

It’s not everyday that a real estate agency becomes a TV star, but it’s happened here. The local agency is called Hawaii Life and the television show has led to a dramatic growth in business. PBN editor in chief, A. Kam Napier, has more.

 

Hawaii Life, the show, has just been picked up for two more seasons on HGTV. It’s one of those house-hunting reality TV shows, centered on a local real estate business of the same name, Hawaii Life.

The show premiered in 2013 with an instant audience of 2 million viewers, making it one of the network’s most successful launches. The exposure has helped Hawaii Life become one of the state’s most successful brokers. It has grown from just 3 agents in one office, to 218 agents in 13 offices on four islands. In 2016, Hawaii Life recorded sales totaling just over one billion dollars.

As that sum suggests, Hawaii Life specializes in luxury residences. Last year, for example, there were 241 resale transactions at, or above, $3 million and Hawaii Life represented more buyers and sellers in that category than any other broker. Hawaii Life dominates that $1 million and above category too.

It’s tremendous growth for a company that started out as a web design business called Wasabi. It was their work redesigning websites for real estate clients that inspired them to start their own real estate business, putting their design ideas for a smoother process to the test.

Hawaii Life expects its growth will continue, with an eye on expanding its Oahu presence next.

Tags: 
Business News
real estate
HGTV
Hawaii Life
Hawaii Homes
hpr news

Related Content

Hawai‘i Farming Meets Tech

By Jan 20, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Farming in Hawaii has gone from industrial scale to small farms. And the technology supporting the farmers has shrunk too. Today, it often fits right in a phone. Pacific Business News Editor in Chief A. Kam Napier has more.

What the Trump Administration Could Mean for Hawai‘i Business

By Jan 13, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

With President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration a week away, Pacific Business News took the temperature of local industries on their expectations of the new administration. PBN editor-in-chief A. Kam Napier has more.

Reversing Hawai‘i’s Brain Drain

By Dec 30, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

People worry about a brain drain in Hawaii and census numbers suggest it may be real. PBN found eight business leaders bucking that trend by returning to the Islands. PBN editor-in-chief A, Kam Napier has more.

All through 2016 we met them — Hawaii born-and-raised people who had been on the Mainland, or overseas, building very successful careers before moving back to the Islands. We knew something about their decision was noteworthy but as we went to press with our eight profiles, we found out just how notable it can be when Hawaii people move home.