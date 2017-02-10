Hawai‘i’s Shifting Accountant Count

By 15 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Tax season is getting closer. And there’s nothing like an approaching deadline to get people thinking about their accountants. As Pacific Business News found, there have been some big changes in the accounting industry.  Editor in chief, A. Kam Napier, has more.

This week, PBN pulled together data on the 25 largest CPA firms on Oahu, ranked by number of certified public accountants. KPMG came out on top with 52 CPAs. That firm has been in Hawaii since 1917.

We also surveyed the firms about work conditions and recruitment and retention issues. During the upcoming crush of tax season, the firms that responded say that on average, their accountants will put in 50- to 60-hours weeks. There was a time when firms would just power through this, but now they try to offset the long days with such benefits as in-office massage therapy, flex-time and telecommuting during the busy season. Many of the firms offer extra time off employees can use when tax season ends. One firm gives everyone an extra week off from Christmas to New Years.

 

Industry leaders say this move toward a more flexible work pace helps with recruitment. Hawaii firms are finding it especially difficult to find accountants with 3-to-5-years of experience. In Hawaii’s low employment environment, it’s easy for employees to job-hop, looking for the best fit.

 

The changes have also helped the industry overcome what used to be a gender imbalance, with the industry once dominated by men. Women now make up about 60 percent of the profession, nationally and locally.

Tags: 
Business News
Tax
Tax Season
Accountants
CPAs
hpr news

Related Content

Construction Boom’s Dark Side

By Feb 3, 2017
Edmund Garman / Flickr
Edmund Garman / Flickr

Hawaii’s construction market is operating at a blistering pace. That has some contractors cutting corners — and the fines are piling up. We get more on that story from Pacific Business News editor in chief A. Kam Napier.

US Treasury Secretary Talks Trade, Hawai‘i

By Sep 7, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew made a quick stop in Hawai‘i on his way back from the G-20 Leaders Summit in China.  Lew spent Labor Day in Honolulu—where he held a roundtable discussion with some local business and community leaders.

Hawai‘i Real Estate Meets Reality TV

By Jan 27, 2017
imgdive / Flickr
imgdive / Flickr

It’s not everyday that a real estate agency becomes a TV star, but it’s happened here. The local agency is called Hawaii Life and the television show has led to a dramatic growth in business. PBN editor in chief, A. Kam Napier, has more.