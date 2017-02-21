Hawai'i Lodging & Tourism Association's Top Priority: Ease Homelessness By Wayne Yoshioka • 1 minute ago TweetShareGoogle+Email (L-R) Hawai'i Lodging & Tourism Association president and CEO, Mufi Hannemann; State Senate president, Ron Kouchi; and regional vice president for Trump Waikiki, Scott Ingwers. Credit Wayne Yoshioka Listen Listening... / 3:18 HLTA: Homelessness Representatives from Hawai’i’s hospitality industry converged on the State Capitol today to brief lawmakers on their legislative priorities. HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports. Tags: HPR2newsHLTAhomelessnessTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.