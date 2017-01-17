Hawai'i Women's Legislative Caucus Support National Anti-Opioid Abuse

(L-R) Representatives Andria Tupola, Linda Ichiyama, Della Au Belatti, Senator Roz Baker, Representatives Lauren Matsumoto, Dee Morikawa, Joy San Buenaventura and Beth Fukumoto Chang are supporting a national effort to address Opioid Addiction and Abuse.Credit Wayne YoshiokaEdit | Remove

Women Legislative Caucus Announce Opioid Abuse Legislation

Women legislators across the country are launching a bi-partisan effort to address the opioid abuse epidemic. Local lawmakers conducted a news conference today on their proposed legislation and HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka was there.