Hawaiian Monk Seal Population On The Rise

By 58 minutes ago

Credit Flickr / OutriggerHawaii.com

New data reveals some good news for Hawaiian monk seals. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, population numbers for the endangered species are on the rise. HPR’s Molly Solomon has more.

Tags: 
monk seal
hawaiian monk seal
Environment
HPR - 2
news

