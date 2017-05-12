Helping Hand - Aloha Medical Mission 2017

This week on Helping Hand we’re learning about returning guest the Aloha Medical Mission, a secular, nonprofit volunteer organization based in Honolulu. They provide free health care to underserved people in the Pacific, Asia, and the Aloha State, and are looking for more volunteers now. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Aloha Medical Mission Executive Director Toni Muranaka and Evaluation Process Developer Karli Kreutzfeldt.

Contact Aloha Medical Mission:

Website: alohamedicalmission.org

Email: info@alohamedicalmission.org

Phone: (808) 847-3400

Find them on Facebook.

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments here.

      

