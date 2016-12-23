Helping Hand - Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai'i December 2016

This week on Helping Hand we’re learning about Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Hawai‘i, a returning guest organization with a very high quality returning guest. Since 1963, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai’i has partnered with guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community to pair children with carefully screened and trained volunteer mentors. HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Dennis Brown, the first ever little brother from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hawai‘i, and now their President and CEO.

Contact Big Brothers, Big Sisters Hawai'i:

Website: bbbshawaii.org

Email: bbbs@bbbshawaii.org

Phone: (808)521-3811

Find them on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments archived here. 

 

A photo posted by BBBS Hawaii (@bbbshawaii) on

Nov 11, 2016 at 10:55am PST

