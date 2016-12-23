Helping Hand - Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai'i December 2016

Helping Hand - December 23, 2016 radio feature with Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii

Helping Hand - December 23, 2016 complete interview with Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii

This week on Helping Hand we’re learning about Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Hawai‘i, a returning guest organization with a very high quality returning guest. Since 1963, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai’i has partnered with guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community to pair children with carefully screened and trained volunteer mentors. HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Dennis Brown, the first ever little brother from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hawai‘i, and now their President and CEO.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR1 stations each week on Fridays as part of All Things Considered, and online in our archive of Helping Hand segments. Helping Hand tries to put the spotlight on an organization, topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and the most vulnerable.

Contact Big Brothers, Big Sisters Hawai'i:

Website: bbbshawaii.org

Email: bbbs@bbbshawaii.org

Phone: (808)521-3811

Find them on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments archived here.