Helping Hand - Hawaii Association of the Blind 2017 Convention

Helping Hand - February 17, 2017 radio feature with Hawaii Association of the Blind

Helping Hand - February 17, 2017 complete interview with Hawaii Association of the Blind

This week on Helping Hand we’re privileged to welcome back the Hawai‘i Association of the Blind, state affiliate of the American Council of the Blind. Their 50th anniversary HAB 2017 Annual State Convention is Saturday March 4th at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu. HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Landa Phelan, member of the board of directors for the Hawai‘i Association of the Blind, and President of the Hawai’i Association of Parents of the Visually Impaired.

This event is a great resource for the blind, those facing visual impairment and their loved ones. All day there will be workshops and discussions about issues relating to the blind, from local legislation to helping those who are newly without sight, to the election of new officers in the organization, to networking opportunities with like-minded folks from across the state and country. The evening includes a dinner banquet, which is a perfect first step for those looking to support the HAB. It's another great way for people to mingle and gain new contacts, see and hear from local legislators past and present who support the organization, and witness the HAB award funds to a variety of local organizations, teachers and individuals who support and advocate for the blind.

Anyone with strong website development skills who would like to help them make a new website is strongly encouraged to contact Landa to volunteer their talents. It would be a generous and very thoughtful gesture to assist them.

Each Friday afternoon, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event in the community that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable. All Helping Hand segments are archived here in our online Helping Hand directory of resources.

Contact Hawaii Association of the Blind:

Website: acb.org/hawaii

Email: habinfo@hawaii.rr.com

Phone: (808)341-3187 to reach Landa Phelan directly and (808)521-1402 to reach the answering service for the HAB.

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments here.