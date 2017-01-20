Helping Hand - Hawaii Foodbank 2017

This week on Helping Hand we’re learning about the Hawai‘i Foodbank, who have a sobering mission: they work to provide about 125 local agencies with food, feeding a staggering one in five people of the Aloha State’s population. A quarter million people are in need of help. HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Gerald Shintaku, Foodbank President, about the crisis of hunger in Hawai‘i and the many opportunities to lend a helping hand.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR. Also archived here online, Helping Hand airs Friday afternoons on HPR1. It puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable during the afternoon drive broadcast of NPR’s All Things Considered.     

Contact Hawaii Foodbank:

Website: hawaiifoodbank.org (they can be emailed through a contact form at the site)

Phone: (808) 836-3600

They can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.

