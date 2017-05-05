Helping Hand - Women's Fund of Hawai'i 2017 Tea and Champagne

Helping Hand - May 5, 2017 radio feature with Women's Fund of Hawai'i

Helping Hand - May 5, 2017 complete interview with Women's Fund of Hawai'i

This week Helping Hand has returning guest Women’s Fund of Hawai‘i, a nonprofit tries to address several key issues affecting women in the Aloha State, including homelessness, domestic violence, and transitioning from incarceration and substance abuse treatment. They have a benefit fundraising Tea & Champagne Event May 15th in Honolulu at the Pacific Club. HPR All Things Considered Honolulu Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Women’s Fund of Hawai‘i Executive Director, Leela Bilmes Goldstein.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR. Friday afternoons on All Things Considered, we try to put the spotlight on an organization, event or topic that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable. Those segments are all archived here.

Contact the Women's Fund of Hawai'i:

Website: womensfundhawaii.org & teaandchampagne.swellgives.com

Email: find an email form on the contact page at their site

Phone: (808) 439-6388

Find them on Twitter and Facebook.

