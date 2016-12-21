Honolulu Americana Band Discord & Rye Debuts New Tunes in Atherton Studio, January 7

Start the new year with Discord & Rye's honest, feel-good music and a foot-stompin', holler-filled hootenanny in HPR's Atherton Studio on January 7. This popular local band, known for their exploration of the history and future of original American music, will be introducing some new material in their Atherton debut.

With solid foundations in folk, bluegrass, blues, and rock, Discord & Rye has taken roots music off of the porch and into Honolulu’s mainstream anchored by John Ridgeway's vocals, acoustic guitar, and songwriting; Caroline Pond's riveting fiddle; Nick Danger's rollicking upright bass, and Steve Howell on drums.

Reservations for Discord & Rye in the Atherton on January 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. may be made online at www.hprtickets.org or by calling the station (955-8821) during regular business hours. Tickets are $30 general, $25 for HPR members, and $15 for students with ID; service fees are applied to online orders. The Atherton Studio is located at Hawaiʻi Public Radio, 738 Kāheka Street. Doors open a half hour before the performance. Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged as the house is frequently sold out before the performance date.

About the artists

John Ridgeway (guitar, vocals) was born to a Southern Baptist preacher in North Carolina and raised in the Smoky Mountains. The inevitability of bluegrass, gospel, and Americana music's influence on Ridgeway’s writing was as certain as the sugar in blackeyed peas. He is one of the founding members of Discord & Rye.

Nick Danger (bass) is a musical veteran who has previously served in Hell Caminos and Black Square.

Caroline Pond (fiddle) brings the professionalism and southern charm to Discord. She is the legacy fiddle player of Snake Oil Medicine Show.

Read original press release here.