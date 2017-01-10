HPD Chief Kealoha's Retirement Package Being Negotiated

Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha is negotiating a retirement package, according to the Police Commission.
Honolulu City Council Members were briefed on the status of the City’s Police Chief today.   HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports. 

