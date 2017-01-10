HPD Chief Kealoha's Retirement Package Being Negotiated By Wayne Yoshioka • 1 hour ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha is negotiating a retirement package, according to the Police Commission. Credit Wayne Yoshioka Listen Listening... / 2:50 HPD Chief Retirement Package Being Negotiated Honolulu City Council Members were briefed on the status of the City’s Police Chief today. HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports. Tags: HPR2newsHPD Chief KealohaHonolulu Police CommissionTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.