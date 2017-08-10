HPR Takes It to New Heights with New Maui Transmitters

Hawaiʻi Public Radio announced the completion of its relocated Maui transmitters on August 8. The nonprofit public radio network previously broadcast its KKUA 90.7 (HPR-1) and KIPM 89.7 (HPR-2) frequencies from a site located 4,500 feet above Kīhei on lands held by the ʻUlupalakua Ranch.



The move to the 10,000-foot elevation of “Science City” on Haleakalā brings far improved reception in terrain-shielded areas on Maui, Molokaʻi, and the westside of Hawaiʻi island. Listeners in other locations on Hawaiʻi island receiving HPR’s radio signals from Maui similarly benefit from the better line-of-sight transmission. The relocation to this new facility is also expected to result in significant energy savings for HPR.

José A. Fajardo, HPR president and general manager, said, “We’re very excited about these recent upgrades to our service on the Neighbor Islands. The completion of our East Hawaiʻi transmitter last fall was the final step in achieving statewide coverage with two separate programming streams; the conversion of the Maui transmitters signals a new phase of HPR's infrastructure improvements.”

Parts for this facility were manufactured and shipped from Maine and Kentucky. Installation was temporarily delayed by the restricted access to the Haleakalā summit due to protests surrounding the construction of the Daniel K. Inouye telescope.



Fajardo added, “The road to our newest facility on Maui has been uphill, in more ways than one. While waiting for parts and their installation, we were forced to operate at less than optimum power. Our listeners in affected areas were extremely patient and understanding. We’re glad we can finally reward them with signals that are strong and clear.”

