Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Makes Historic Visit to USS Arizona Memorial

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barak Obama addressed Pearl Harbor Survivors and dignitaries following their historic visit to the USS Arizona Memorial.
The leaders of the United States and Japan visited the USS Arizona Memorial together for the first time since the December 7th surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.   HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports. 

