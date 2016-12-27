Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Makes Historic Visit to USS Arizona Memorial By Wayne Yoshioka • 21 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barak Obama addressed Pearl Harbor Survivors and dignitaries following their historic visit to the USS Arizona Memorial. Credit Wayne Yoshioka Listen Listening... / 3:20 Japanese Prime Minister Abe's Historic Visit The leaders of the United States and Japan visited the USS Arizona Memorial together for the first time since the December 7th surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports. Tags: HPR2newsShinzo AbeBarak ObamaTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.