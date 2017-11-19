Kanikapila Sunday with Derrick Malama - November 19, 2017

Kanikapila Sunday features three hours of Great Hawaiian Music, including contemporary, traditional and hapa haole songs. You'll also hear slack key guitar and `ukulele instrumentals. Plus, the Kanikapila Sunday Classic! Tune in every Sunday with host Derrick Malama from 1:00-4:00 PM Hawai`i Time on HPR-1.

On today's show, enjoy music by Natalie Ai Kamauu (pictured), Sean Na'auao & Robi Kahakalau, Raiatea Helm, the Lim Family, Kawika Kahiapo, Amy Hanaiali'i, and the Pahinui Hawaiian Band.

Plus, songs from Ku'uipo Kumukahi, Keola Beamer with George Winston, Keauhou, Kuana Torres Kahele, Teresa Bright, Keali'i Reichel, IZ, Kamanawa, Mark Yamanaka, Darlene Ahuna, Robert Cazimero, Kupaoa, Leokane Pryor, and a Kanikapila Sunday Classic from Eddie Kamae and the Sons of Hawai'i!