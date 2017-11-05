Kanikapila Sunday with Derrick Malama - November 5, 2017

Kanikapila Sunday features three hours of Great Hawaiian Music, including contemporary, traditional and hapa haole songs. You'll also hear slack key guitar and `ukulele instrumentals. Plus, the Kanikapila Sunday Classic! Tune in every Sunday with host Derrick Malama from 1:00-4:00 PM Hawai`i Time on HPR-1.

Lately, we've been playing 'Home in the Islands' in one of HPR's promotional spots. You can hear the song in its entirety in Hour One, along with music from Raiatea Helm, Maunalua ('Ka Loke'), Keauhou, Keali'i Reichel, Robi Kahakalau, Hoku Zuttermeister, Kuana Torres Kahele, Ku'uipo Kumukahi, Napua and IZ.

Hour Two features Na Leo singing 'Pua Mana,' Teresa Bright, the new duo of Kamanawa, plus Darlene Ahuna, Kunewa, Shawn & Lehua, Keola Beamer, Amy Hanaiali'i, Waipuna, Kawaikapuokalani Hewett and Kupaoa.

The late Kawai Cockett performs one of my personal favorites, 'Our Leis of Love,' in Hour Three. Mark Yamanaka is also featured, along with Kainani Kahaunaele, Lance Takamiya, Natalie Ai Kamauu, the Hilo quartet of Komakakino, and our Kanikapila Sunday Classic from the Sunday Manoa's first album, Guava Jam!

Mahalo for listening today and every Kanikapila Sunday!