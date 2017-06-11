Related Program: 
Kanikapila Sunday

Kanikapila Sunday - June 11, 2017 - Kamehameha Day

'Kanikapila Sunday' features three hours of Great Hawaiian Music, including contemporary, traditional and Hapa Haole songs. You'll also hear slack key guitar and `ukulele instrumentals. Plus, the Kanikapila Sunday Classic! Tune in every Sunday from 1:00-4:00 PM Hawai`i Time on HPR-1. Hosted by Derrick Malama.

As Hawai`i honors King Kamehameha the Great today, we'll start off the show with a song by Nathan Aweau titled 'Kamehameha' from his 'Kane`ohe' album.

'Tropic Rhapsody' by Teresa Bright (Teresa Bright Productions)

Teresa Bright will perform 'On a Tropic Night,' a song from a 1938 film titled 'Tropic Holiday' starring Ray Milland and Dorothy Lamour. You can hear that between 3:00 and 4:00 PM. It's from Teresa's album 'Tropic Rhapsody' (pictured).

You'll also hear music from the Brothers Cazimero, Na Leo, Kupaoa, the Makaha Sons, Amy Hanaiali`i, Kawai Cockett, Kalani Pe`a, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Kuana Torres Kahele, Keauhou, Keali`i Reichel, Herb Ohta, Jr., Darlene Ahuna, Hoku Zuttermeister, Raiatea Helm, the Peter Moon Band, Dennis Pavao, and the Kanikapila Sunday Classic! 

Mahalo for listening today!

