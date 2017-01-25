The Keck Observatory's New Imager

Keck Cosmic Web Imager
Credit Christopher Martin / Cal Tech

A new, state-of-the-art astronomy instrument is being installed atop Mauna Kea.

The Keck Cosmic Web Imager will help astronomers study the cosmos in more detail than ever before.

The 5 ton instrument is about the size of an ice cream truck and can view distant objects in multiple colors to collect better images.

Astronomers hope it will help them understand more about how galaxies work.

Anne Kinney is the Chief Scientist at the W.M. Keck Observatory.

Kinney hopes the instrument will also help astronomers observe dark matter in the universe.

The Keck Cosmic Web Imager arrived on the Big Island last week and is currently being installed and tested. Astronomers expect to begin observing the night sky with the instrument in the coming months.

