Latin Beat with Ray Cruz

Saturdays at 4 PM on HPR-2. Hosting “The Brazilian Experience” has become a bright and joyous spot in Sandy’s incredibly full schedule. It is a vehicle through which she is able to tap into her ethnomusicology background, while sharing her own Brazilian experience with the community and beyond. In the two-hour program, she enjoys hosting guests from the local Brazilian community and other musically oriented friends who bring their favorite selections to the program. It is also exciting to receive new releases and to report on current events coming out of Brazil.