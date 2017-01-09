Lawmakers Looking to Collect More TAT and GET From Some Homeowners

Senate Ways and Means Committee chair, Senator Jill Tokuda and member, Senator Gil Keith-Agaran, heard State Department of Taxation testimony on TAT/GET enforcement measures.
Credit Wayne Yoshioka

State tax collections are below Council on Revenue projections this year and lawmakers are looking elsewhere to make up the difference. HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports. 

