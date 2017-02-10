Marc Cohn takes HPR's ATC Walking in Memphis during Honolulu Dates

Marc Cohn interview feature with HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence February 2017

Marc Cohn is in Honolulu thru Saturday performing at the Blue Note Hawaii. The artist, best known for his massive hit Walking in Memphis, recently released Careful What You Dream: Lost Songs and Rarities, a collection of demos and related material from prior to his first album. He took time to walk HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence through the new release, how his childhood led to a career in music, the lifetime impact his mother's passing has had on his songwriting and the personal journey that informed the classic song he's most known for.

